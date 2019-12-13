Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Swansea bus crash: 'It was like a tin opener took the top off'

A woman remains in a critical condition after she and seven others were injured following a bus crash.

The double-decker bus bound for Swansea University crashed into a railway bridge on Neath Road, Swansea just before 09:40 GMT on Thursday.

A 63-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving has been released under investigation, police said.

Two people were seriously hurt, while others are in a stable condition.

The bus was travelling from Swansea University's Singleton campus to its Swansea Bay campus.

A First Cymru spokesman said the bus was off its normal route due to a temporary road closure.

Image copyright Alastair Hawkes Image caption The scene inside the bus after it collided with a railway bridge on Neath Road, Swansea

Network Rail said the height restriction on the bridge is 3.3m (11ft) but the sign was dislodged in the crash.

In a statement, South Wales Police thanked the public "for their patience while the road was closed" and asked any witnesses with dash cam footage to contact them.