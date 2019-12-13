Image caption Cerys Price is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court

A nurse told a jury she could not account for high levels of prescription painkiller in her blood after she was involved in a fatal car crash.

Cerys Price said she took tramadol the night before the collision, but she had only taken a single tablet.

She denies causing the death of driver Robert Dean, 65, by dangerous driving in a July 2016 crash near Newport.

She also denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving to the passenger in her car, ex-boyfriend Jack Tinklin

The level of the drug found in Ms Price's blood following the crash was 1,803 micrograms per millilitre of blood.

Cardiff Crown Court has heard a therapeutic level is 400 micrograms per millilitre of blood.

The jury has previously been told Ms Price suffered a seizure before the crash which could have been triggered by the prescription painkiller.

Ms Price, 28, from Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, bought tramadol while on a holiday in Mexico and was using it to control pain following a miscarriage, the court was told.

She told the jury she had "only ever taken one at a time".

She denied using the drug to get a "buzz or a high".

Ms Price said that when she was asked about any medication she was taking following the collision, she did not mention tramadol because "it didn't cross my mind".

On the day of the crash she felt normal and was excited to be going on a camping trip but she did not remember anything after joining a dual carriageway, she said.

She said that since the crash, she had recovered "physically but not mentally".

"I can't stop thinking about it," Ms Price told the court.

"Every day, it's horrific, it's haunting my life and I can't recall anything.

"A man has died because of me and I can't recall it."

Ms Price said she had been diagnosed with epilepsy since the crash and has had "around five to seven events since then".

She said she believed she suffered an epileptic seizure that day, and did not accept that she was "seriously drugged up" so that her driving was impaired.

The trial continues.