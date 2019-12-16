Image copyright MikhailMishchenko/Getty Images

The Welsh Government will announce more spending for the NHS and a new fund to combat the impact of climate change, on Monday.

Further details of the draft budget will be announced at midday.

This year's budget benefits from an extra £600m in UK government spending.

But when price rises are taken into account, the money Welsh Government will get from the Treasury in April will, in effect, still be lower in real terms than 2010-11.

When the chancellor gives extra money for England, Wales also gets a proportion through the Barnett formula - the extra £600m.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: "Despite a decade of austerity, our plans will see investment in the Welsh NHS reach £37bn since the start of this assembly term in 2016."

Expenditure in the main areas from the Welsh Government budget over the last four years

She said there would also be major new funding to combat climate change and ensure vital public services, such as schools and local government, would all receive funding increases.

"Our promises have driven our priorities in the face of ruthless UK government austerity that has left Wales worse off," Ms Evans added.

This year, the draft budget will set out how much money is being allocated to running services as well as capital spending for the 12 months from April.

The Welsh Government gets 80% of its funding from the UK Treasury and the rest comes from smaller taxes like land transfer tax - which replaced stamp duty - business rates and landfill disposal tax.

Those devolved taxes raise about £2bn for the Welsh Government each year, along with a block grant of £14bn from the UK government.

In the last financial year, 50% of the Welsh Government's total spend was on health and social services and 27% of housing and local government, which includes schools.

Until now only 2% of the Welsh Government's spending has been on environment, energy and rural affairs.