Wales

Penparc crash: Man, 92, run over and killed

  • 13 December 2019
Penparc Image copyright Google
Image caption The A487 runs past the village of Penparc

A 92-year-old man died when he was hit by a car in Ceredigion.

The pedestrian was hit on the A487, near Penparc school, shortly before 07:30 GMT.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man but he died at the scene. The road remained shut until 14:45 for investigations to be carried out.

The man who was driving the car was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites