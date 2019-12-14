Image copyright Met Office Image caption The weather warning is in place between 21:00 GMT on Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for large parts of north and mid Wales.

Icy patches, with snow mainly on higher routes, may "cause tricky travel" it said.

The yellow weather warning covers Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham. Snow is most likely above 200 metres, the Met Office said.

The warning is in place between 21:00 GMT on Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday.