Merthyr Tydfil council's environmental health service at 'tipping point'

  • 14 December 2019
Merthyr Tydfil council headquarters Image copyright Google
Image caption Merthyr Tydfil's environmental health service could become unsustainable, the report warns

Merthyr Tydfil's environmental health services are on the cusp of a "tipping point", according to a council report.

The document said more than six-and-a-half full-time posts had been lost since the Wales Audit Office assessed the department in 2014.

But despite the budget cuts there has been a consistent under spend, the Local Democracy Reporting service said.

The report said the council could not demonstrate it was delivering all statutory services.

The report said: "There is evidence that the service is at a tipping point and on the cusp of becoming unsustainable."

It recommended "extreme caution" be taken before further cuts and that a plan be developed to address shortfalls and risk areas.

The council said there was no evidence it was significantly failing to deliver required services but said some areas need improvement.

