The council closed the path on Saturday

A section of the Ceredigion Coast Path has been closed after part of it fell away.

Barriers have been installed across the route between Helyg Fach Caravan Park, Aberporth, and the village of Tresaith.

Ceredigion County Council urged people to stay away from the path and said it would carry out a further inspection of the path.

Last month, there was a landslip near a section of the Wales Coast Path at Red Cliff, Marloes, Pembrokeshire.