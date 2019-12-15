Coast path shuts after collapse near Aberporth
- 15 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A section of the Ceredigion Coast Path has been closed after part of it fell away.
Barriers have been installed across the route between Helyg Fach Caravan Park, Aberporth, and the village of Tresaith.
Ceredigion County Council urged people to stay away from the path and said it would carry out a further inspection of the path.
Last month, there was a landslip near a section of the Wales Coast Path at Red Cliff, Marloes, Pembrokeshire.