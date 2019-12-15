Image caption Motorists are warned to take care on the roads

A six-car crash has caused congestion on the M4 westbound.

Traffic monitor Inrix said ice was the cause of the crash near Swansea at about 16:00 GMT.

There is congestion from junction 48 for Hendy and Llanelli to junction 47 for Penllergaer.

One lane of two is closed, causing stationary traffic. Motorists are being warned to take extra care on the roads because of the icy conditions.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there were no injuries and no-one was trapped in the vehicles.