M4 Swansea crash: Six cars crash in icy conditions
- 15 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A six-car crash has caused congestion on the M4 westbound.
Traffic monitor Inrix said ice was the cause of the crash near Swansea at about 16:00 GMT.
There is congestion from junction 48 for Hendy and Llanelli to junction 47 for Penllergaer.
One lane of two is closed, causing stationary traffic. Motorists are being warned to take extra care on the roads because of the icy conditions.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there were no injuries and no-one was trapped in the vehicles.