Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Christopher Goldsworthy has not been spoken to since about 17:00 GMT on Sunday, police said

Police are concerned about a man who has not been seen since he went kite surfing on a Welsh beach on Sunday.

The Coastguard carried out an extensive search for Christopher Goldsworthy, 32, but it was stood down at the weekend due to dangerous weather conditions.

The search for Mr Goldsworthy, last seen at Pendine Sands beach, Carmarthenshire, will resume on Monday.

Police said he was wearing a black wetsuit at the time, and has not been spoken to since about 17:00 GMT.