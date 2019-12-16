Image copyright PA

On the eve of an important inspection report, the head of education in Wrexham has announced he intends to step down next year.

Ian Roberts, chief officer for education and early intervention at Wrexham Council, will retire in August having taken up post in 2017.

He has promised to help his successor by starting to make changes suggested.

Friday's Estyn report comes a week after inspectors placed Ysgol Clywedog secondary school in special measures.

"Whilst there are many challenges ahead there is much to celebrate in Wrexham," he said.

"I will, of course, be here to start carrying out whatever work the outcome of the inspection requires, and to ensure as smooth as possible a transition to whoever it is who succeeds me."

The announcement of Mr Roberts' departure comes shortly after it was revealed Charlotte Walton, the authority's chief officer for social care, would be leaving in the spring, the Local Democracy Service reported.