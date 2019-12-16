Wales

Wales weather: Yellow wind warning in place across west

  • 16 December 2019
Map of weather warning Image copyright Met Office
Image caption The Met Office said 11 counties would be affected

A yellow weather warning for the west of Wales has been issued by the Met Office, affecting 11 counties.

The warning is in place from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday until 03:00 on Thursday.

The forecaster said that there could be transport delays and some short-term loss of power.

It said 11 counties will be affected: Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea, and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites