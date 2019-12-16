Image caption Labour MP Chris Bryant was left a threatening voicemail

A man who threatened to kill a Labour MP in a voicemail has been sentenced to 50 hours of unpaid work.

James Harris left a "grossly offensive" and threatening message at Rhondda MP Chris Bryant's constituency office during the general election campaign.

A court heard he left the voicemail in the early hours of 24 November while intoxicated with alcohol.

Mr Bryant supported the prosecution for malicious communication, Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court was told.

The message contained abusive language and said Mr Bryant had done nothing for Rhondda.

Prosecutor Sarah Harding said: "This is in the backdrop of recent incidents and threats to MPs, but I'm not saying this defendant is involved in that in any way, but this is put into that context."

When interviewed by police, Harris, 34, of Ynyswen Road in Rhondda, said he did not remember making the call.

But when it was played to him he accepted he had made it and that no-one else had access to his phone at that time.

He said he may have been reading literature online about MPs' expenses in general.

'Embarrassed'

Tony Alonzi, defending, said Harris had been drinking all day before leaving the message.

"He is embarrassed and remorseful. He has apologised and offers a personal apology to Chris Bryant," he said.

"He had no intention of carrying it out."

The court heard that Harris only drank alcohol once a week.

Chair of the bench of magistrates Simon Green told Harris: "If you drink to a state where you can't remember what you're doing, it puts you in a vulnerable position.

"You could have been convicted of a more serious offence."

Mr Green added: "We consider this offence in its context. MPs are public servants like the emergency services.

"They have a right to go about their business without being assaulted physically or verbally."