Rhodri Jones: "I do think it's important for young people to develop their character"

The pressure of trying to become a professional footballer can come at a high price, a former player has said.

Rhodri Jones, 38, said injury, leaving home and self-imposed pressure began to take a toll after he signed a youth contract with Manchester United at 14.

The association which supports players said it has seen a rise in requests for help for mental health support in 2019.

"Despite the injury I would argue the psychological effect was more serious," said Mr Jones, from Cardiff.

He moved to Manchester as a trainee, leaving his school, friends and family which he said was a "hard time".

"Who could I tell that I was worried about moving because everyone was saying... 'you're going to play for Manchester United'," he told Newyddion 9.

"The pressure came from myself. That voice that says 'don't let anyone down, you have to succeed'."

When he was 20 and playing for the reserve team, he was called to a meeting with then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson to be told he would be released from his contract.

"When you hear the words from Sir Alex Ferguson, someone you've admired since you were small, saying 'sorry son, we won't be renewing your contract', the fall is much greater," he said.

Image copyright Rhodri Jones Image caption Rhodri Jones joined Manchester United on a youth contract

He then moved to Rotherham but became increasingly unhappy and was eventually diagnosed with depression.

"The pitch was like a prison," he said.

"I was on the pitch playing for Rotherham reserves just thinking 'I don't want to be here'. You just start building this prison for yourself."

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) said there had been an increase in the number of people requesting mental health support this year.

In 2016, 160 people received counselling sessions, but between January and September 2019 the number seeking help rose to 544, with more than half being former players, it said.

Image copyright Rhodri Jones Image caption Rhodri Jones moved to Manchester to pursue a professional career when he was 14

Dr Carwyn Jones, professor of sport ethics at Cardiff Metropolitan University, said the industry was "competitive and no-one wants to show any weakness".

"There are a lot of factors that go into the problem and also maybe make it difficult for players to ask for help," he said.

Brian Davies, chief executive of Sport Wales, added: "We want to do more research. If there was an increase in investment I'm sure we would put much more money aside for things like this."

Despite not playing football any more, Mr Jones thinks young people who aspire to become professionals should think seriously about the career.

"I had committed so much of myself to football that when the fall came it was much harder," he said.

"I do think it's important for young people to develop their character."