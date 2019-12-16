Image copyright PA Image caption Banksy's piece appeared on a garage in Taibach last December

A Banksy artwork will be on show to the public for the first time in its new location one year after it was created.

The "Season's Greetings" mural appeared on the walls of steelworker Ian Lewis's garage in Port Talbot last December.

Gallery owner John Brandler paid a six-figure sum for the work, with an agreement it would stay in the town for three years.

The piece will be on display from Wednesday to Friday at the Ty'r Orsaf building from 11:00 to 15:00 GMT.

In May, after months of planning, engineers used a crane to lift the 4.5 tonne mural on to a lorry, before it was escorted by police to its new home.

The Welsh Government funded its transfer amid rising security costs.

Image caption The piece had many visitors when it first appeared in Port Talbot

Mr Lewis said earlier this year he had been in "freefall" since it appeared and struggled with the responsibility.

"It's been very, very stressful and very surreal," he said.

Owner Mr Brandler expressed his disappointment it would only be on display for 36 hours.

"Who will see it? It opens after children have gone to school and closes before they come out. When are most adults available? Saturdays - but it is closed then."

Councillor Annette Wingrave said: "We are delighted to be able to open the art work to the public this week and we have been working hard with other agencies to come up with ideas for a permanent display.

"With security, staffing and other costs, the council cannot do this alone but it is hoped that working with others we can come up with a solution."