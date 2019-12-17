Barry murder investigation: Man arrested after 23-year-old dies
- 17 December 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a town centre.
A 23-year-old man died on Holton Road in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, after he was assaulted at about 16:00 GMT on Monday.
Detectives have arrested a 24-year-old local man who is being held in custody.
South Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death but are appealing for information.
A section of Holton Road remains cordoned off while investigations continue.