Image caption A section of Holton Road was cordoned off after the man died

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a town centre.

A 23-year-old man died on Holton Road in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, after he was assaulted at about 16:00 GMT on Monday.

Detectives have arrested a 24-year-old local man who is being held in custody.

South Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death but are appealing for information.

A section of Holton Road remains cordoned off while investigations continue.