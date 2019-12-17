Image caption Bangor High Street is partially closed

One of the main shopping streets in Bangor town centre has been closed because of a fire.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a flat above Japanese restaurant Noodle One on High Street at about 03:00 GMT.

Three fire crews are tackling the fire, although the flat was empty at the time and no one is reported to be hurt.

North Wales Police said it was not known how long the road will remain closed between the town's cathedral and Varsity bar.

Image caption Fire crews will remain at the scene for "some time"

Simon Bromley, group manager for North Wales Fire Service, said crews would be in the area for some time.

He said: "We're asking people to stay away from this part of the High Street while we are looking into the cause of the fire."