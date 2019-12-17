Image caption Three fire engines were sent to Tyntyla Road in Ystrad, Rhondda Cynon Taff on Monday

A 91-year-old woman has died in a fire at her home.

Emergency services were called to the house on Tyntyla Drive, Ystrad, Rhondda Cynon Taff shortly after 17:00 GMT on Monday afternoon.

South Wales Police confirmed the woman died at the scene and that officers were investigating. It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines were sent to the scene.