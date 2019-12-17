Ystrad house fire: Woman, 91, dies at scene
- 17 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 91-year-old woman has died in a fire at her home.
Emergency services were called to the house on Tyntyla Drive, Ystrad, Rhondda Cynon Taff shortly after 17:00 GMT on Monday afternoon.
South Wales Police confirmed the woman died at the scene and that officers were investigating. It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines were sent to the scene.