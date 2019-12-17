Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The death of Clive Roberts is being treated as unexplained

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man whose body was found on a beach.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to Aberaeron's North Beach at 11:45 GMT on Friday and the body has been confirmed as being Ceredigion council worker Clive Roberts.

The death of Mr Roberts, 52, from Llanwnen, near Lampeter, is being treated as unexplained.

An inquest was opened and adjourned on Monday.

Det Insp Richard Yelland said: "We know Mr Roberts was working on the morning of 13 December, but his exact movements are unclear.

"He was wearing orange high visibility trousers and a yellow high visibility jacket while conducting his work in Aberaeron town.

"If you saw Clive that morning, please call us or speak with a local officer."