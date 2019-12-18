Image caption Cerys Price, 28, said she could not account for high levels of tramadol in her blood after the fatal car crash

A nurse who crashed her car after taking prescription painkillers has been found guilty of death by dangerous driving.

Robert Dean, 65, died after Cerys Price, 28, crashed into his car in July 2016 on the A467 near Newport.

Price, from Brynmawr, was also found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to the passenger in her car, ex-boyfriend Jack Tinklin.

She will be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court at a later date.

Prosecutor Timothy Evans had told the court Price had consumed an amount of tramadol "significantly higher than any therapeutic range" and was in a "drugged-up state" and "no way fit to drive a car".

Price had said she could not account for high levels of the drug in her blood after the fatal crash.