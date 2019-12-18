Image copyright Family photo Image caption Daphne Williams was struck at Morgana Court in South Cornelly

An 85-year-old woman who died when she was hit by a car in the car park of a residential home had the "softest heart", her family has said in a tribute.

Daphne Williams, from Maesteg, was struck at Morgana Court on Porthcawl Road, South Cornelly, Bridgend, at about 14:35 GMT on Monday.

She died at the scene.

South Wales Police said it was continuing to investigate the crash involving a silver Renault Captur.

A statement, released by the force on behalf of Mrs Williams' family, said: "A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Daphne had the softest heart and would do anything for anyone.

"Nothing was ever too much trouble for her, whether with family, friends or anyone whose lives she touched."