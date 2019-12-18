Wales

Woman hit by car at Bridgend care home 'had softest heart'

  • 18 December 2019
Daphne Williams Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Daphne Williams was struck at Morgana Court in South Cornelly

An 85-year-old woman who died when she was hit by a car in the car park of a residential home had the "softest heart", her family has said in a tribute.

Daphne Williams, from Maesteg, was struck at Morgana Court on Porthcawl Road, South Cornelly, Bridgend, at about 14:35 GMT on Monday.

She died at the scene.

South Wales Police said it was continuing to investigate the crash involving a silver Renault Captur.

A statement, released by the force on behalf of Mrs Williams' family, said: "A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Daphne had the softest heart and would do anything for anyone.

"Nothing was ever too much trouble for her, whether with family, friends or anyone whose lives she touched."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites