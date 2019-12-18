Image copyright Met office Image caption A rain warning has been added to an earlier alert for gales

Forecasters have extended a weather alert for Wales - warning up to 3.5in (90mm) of rain could fall by Friday.

It follows an earlier yellow warning for high winds, with gusts expected to hit 70mph (113km/h) on exposed Welsh coasts during Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday.

The rain alert covers south and mid Wales, and parts of southern Gwynedd.

The Met Office said it could lead to some flooding, while gales could also cause disruption to travel.

The weather warning for rain is in force from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday until 12:00 on Friday, while the wind warning remains in force until 03:00 on Thursday.

The public is being warned to be prepared for potential flooding, especially in parts of south Wales, as well as delays and cancellations on train, bus and ferry services.