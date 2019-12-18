A major road in Cardiff has been closed following a crash involving an ambulance and a car.

The A48 Western Avenue is shut in both directions between the junctions with Waungron Road and Ely Road.

One person is trapped in the Audi car and is being cut free with hydraulic cutting equipment, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two ambulance staff are being treated by colleagues called to the collision just after 17:00 GMT.

South Wales Police has said the crash is causing "significant delays" and is urging motorists to avoid the area.

Bus services are also being diverted from the area.