Image caption Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue were called to the scene shortly after 01:00 GMT

Firefighters have spent two hours tackling a fire caused by a washing machine.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue were called to Middletown in Welshpool shortly after 01:00 GMT.

The property suffered smoke and heat damage, and crews left the scene at about 03:20.

The service said it did not know whether the machine was manufactured by Whirlpool, which recalled 519,000 units due to fire risk on Tuesday.

A spokesman said the service wants "to ensure that people are well-informed of the risks posed in their homes and how they can protect themselves and their families".

"Running a washing machine, tumble dryer or dishwasher overnight or while you are out is a fire risk because of their high wattage, friction and motors," he added.