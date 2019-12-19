Image copyright Google Image caption The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious

A 75-year-old woman and her dog have died in a house fire in Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property in Aberporth Road, Gabalfa, just before 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.

South Wales Police said the woman and pet died at the scene, while a second dog was rescued and taken to a local vet.

No-one else was at the property at the time and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

However, the cause is not thought to be suspicious, police said.