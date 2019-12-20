Zip World to open first south Wales adventure park
Zip World is set to open its first adventure park in south Wales, with the former Tower Colliery forming part of the site.
Three zip wire courses will be created on Rhigos Mountain in Hirwaun.
The company said it wants to bring its "unique brand of experience and adventure" to the Cynon Valley.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan said plans were passed by the planning committee without a single objection.
He added that the adventure park would open in 2020.
The original attraction, known as Zip World Velocity, opened at Penrhyn Quarry, Bethesda, in 2013.
It is the fastest zip wire in the world, with thrill seekers reaching speeds of 100mph, according to the company.
- Cardiff Bay zip wire firm threatens to sue hotel
- Great-gran, 90, takes on 100mph zip line after surgery
It now has 13 locations, all in Snowdonia in north Wales, including Llechwedd Slate Caverns, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Betws y Coed.
The new site in the Cynon Valley will be similar to the Penrhyn Quarry attraction - with riders sat upright rather than lying face down.
Zip World estimates there will be around 400 visitors each day and 146,000 per year.
"The arrival of Zip World will bring an exciting adrenaline-fuelled tourist attraction to the county borough that will attract a significant number of visitors each year," a report before planning committee members said.
"It also has the potential to generate a significant number of employment opportunities."
The report said it would "only have a negligible impact" on the character and appearance of the area.
"But will have a more than compensatory benefit in the numbers of people that it will attract to share in the varied and dramatic landscapes," it added.
The report also said it would help safeguard the listed former buildings of Tower Colliery for future generations.
It was the last mine to remain open in the south Wales valleys after workers bought it out, but closed in 2008.