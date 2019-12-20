Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption In 2017, Josh Llewellyn Jones exercised for 24 hours to raise money for charity

A man with cystic fibrosis, given a 10% chance of surviving past a day, has been awarded an OBE.

Josh Llewellyn-Jones entered the record books after completing a Herculean weightlifting task.

The 31-year-old lifted one million kilograms of weight in a day - achieving it in 22 hours and 10 minutes.

Mr Llewellyn-Jones, who has raised £800,000 to fight cystic fibrosis, received his OBE on Thursday.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that causes difficulty breathing and coughing up mucus as a result of frequent lung infections.

Mr Llewellyn-Jones has exercised since he was a young boy to help with problems caused by the condition.

Kensington Palace tweeted a video of Mr Llewellyn-Jones received his OBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

"At 31, Josh Llewellyn-Jones OBE is now a World Record Breaker and fundraiser of over £800,000 for various charities," they said.

Mr Llewellyn-Jones, from Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, was awarded his OBE for services to cystic fibrosis.

"A moment I and my family will never forget. It's very surreal," he tweeted afterwards.

"I don't do what I do for this but it makes me so proud that we're making a difference."