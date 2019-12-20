Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption 18 people have been sentenced at Swansea Crown Court

Eighteen members of a drugs gang, estimated to have trafficked as much as £1.1m worth of heroin and cocaine, have been jailed.

They used cars and trains to transport drugs into mid Wales from Merseyside over a two-year period, sometimes carrying the drugs inside themselves.

They trafficked vulnerable youths to oversee drug deals.

Swansea Crown Court heard they would "bulk text" drug addicts to let them know when a new shipment arrived.

The court heard details of the "sophisticated" conspiracy led by the Merseyside-organised crime group in Llandrindod Wells and Newtown.

Dyfed-Powys Police's investigation ran from August 2016 to August 2018 and judge Geraint Walters praised the force for not being content with "catching the user of the low key street dealer" but targeting "the source."

The group would use couriers to transport them to Llandrindod Wells and Newtown - often with drugs secreted inside themselves or the couriers to avoid detection by police - to be sold on the streets of the towns.

All of the defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Michael Williams, 20, of Aberdale Road, Liverpool, sentenced to eight years

Karl O'Hara, 28, of Upton Green, Liverpool, sentenced to three years and nine months

Ryan Langshaw, 21, of no fixed abode, sentenced to six-and-a-half years

Jack Ross, 22, of Witney Road, Liverpool, sentenced to three years and six months

Anthony Andrew Byrne, 34, of Hillcrest Rise, Llandrindod Wells, sentenced to 12 years

Rebecca Lloyd, 35, of Hillcrest Rise, Llandrindod Wells, sentenced to nine years and eight months

Daniel Putterill, 22, of Tewit Hall Close, Liverpool, sentenced to four years

Anthony James Butterworth, 52, of Heol Pengwern, Newtown, sentenced to five years

Hazee Pardoe Wedge, 24, of Park Terrace, Llandrindod Wells, sentenced to four years

David Brown, 35, of Little Weston, Montgomery, sentenced to six years

Clive Phillips, 45, of Railway Terrace, Builth Wells, sentenced to seven years and two months

Nathan Duringer, 19, of Armscott Close, Liverpool, sentenced to three years and two months

Danielle Edith Wye, 29, of Pine Court, Newtown, sentenced to three years and two months

Merlin Bonner, 30, of Nant Glas, Powys, sentenced to three years and four months

Johann Hughes, 45, of Maes y Nant, Rhayader, sentenced to three years and seven months

David Cledwyn Jones, 59, of Black Lane, Presteigne, sentenced to eight years

Jack Chew, 20, of Dam Wood Road, Liverpool, sentenced to three years and seven months

Nigel Barnett, 44, of Nant Glas, Powys, sentenced to six years

The hub in Newtown was at the home of Butterworth and in Llandrindod Wells the gang used the home of Byrne and Lloyd.

The court heard the use of the Llandrindod Wells property as a headquarters saw "dramatically increased" crime rates and calls to the police.

Police said members of the community were afraid of leaving their children outside.

They also said when the occupiers were arrested, neighbours lined the street "enthusiastically applauding the police".

Judge Walters told the court this was the first time he had ever heard a reaction from a community which was "quite so profound".

He said he had listened to days of evidence which showed the lives of "dozens of people were ruined" by the conspiracy.

The judge said the "true wickedness of the enterprise" was proved by the death of a young man called Simon Davies in Llandrindod in 2017.

"He died as a result of the drugs he had taken," he said.

"Rebecca Lloyd had sent him messages when drugs were available. There is evidence of his being in contact for similar reasons with Anthony Byrne."

Police achieved a breakthrough in May 2019 when they found O'Hara - who was travelling in a taxi travelling from Liverpool to mid Wales - had internally secreted about 38g of heroin and a similar amount of crack cocaine. The street value of the drugs was £8,400.

Residents of Llandrindod Wells and Newtown were also used by the gang to sell the drugs and report to its leaders in Liverpool.

They were mainly used to transport the Liverpool leaders of the gang back and forth.

Brown undertook the most trips, making a total of 30 visits to Liverpool.

The court heard Brown was not a drugs user and his motivation was "purely commercial".

A 19th person will be sentenced in January.