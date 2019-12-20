Image caption Emergency services raided the property in June

A man has admitted to possessing poisonous chemicals, which were found after anti-terrorism police raided a farm.

Russell Wadge, 57, of Baglan Farm, Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire, pleaded guilty to five offences under the Poisons Act at Swansea Crown Court.

The substances included nickel cyanide, hydrogen cyanide, copper potassium cyanide, sodium cooper potassium cyanide and potassium cyanide.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Anti-terrorism police found the chemicals after a raid on the farm on 14 June.

Wadge has been remanded in custody until sentencing.