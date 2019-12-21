Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Rhigos Road, Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taff

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a crash between two cars in which an 84-year-old woman died.

The collision, involving a grey Peugeot and a red BMW, happened on Rhigos Road, Hirwaun, on Friday, at about 15:00 GMT.

The family of the woman, from Aberdare, is being supported by an officer from South Wales Police.

The force said the driver of the BMW, a 25-year-old man from Hirwaun, was in custody, but no further details have yet been released.