Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tina Newman retired from nursing after being diagnosed with breast cancer

A woman says she has "lost everything" after a garage she was using to store all her furniture and home appliances was set alight by arsonists.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it attended a garage fire in Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taff on 11 December.

It confirmed the fire had been started deliberately.

Retired nurse Tina Newman, 63, estimated she has lost about £35,000.

She posted on Facebook: "I'm a victim of an arson attack.

"Everything for my house to be rebuilt was stored in the garage ready for the men to put in the house... my kitchen, bathroom, tiles for both, carpets and underlay, all kitchen appliances, TV, mirrors and lots more all gone."

She explained she was recovering from breast cancer and was registered disabled because of a heart defect and having arthritis.

Image copyright Tina Newman Image caption Ms Newman says she was storing a new kitchen and bathroom in the garage

Speaking to BBC Wales, she said: "It wasn't insured because it wasn't in the house."

'Just devastated'

The mother-of-two moved to the area from Plymouth a few months ago: "In July or August time I visited Wales and fell in love with the place, with the people so I thought 'I'm going to move to Wales'.

"I just wanted quiet time after the chemotherapy and radiotherapy - I don't know if the cancer is going to return, no-one does."

She said she was not optimistic about raising enough funds to replace the items: "It is just my family who have donated at the moment and I'm so thankful to them...

"I'm absolutely devastated, just before Christmas so not good."

Ms Newman is crowd-funding on social media to replace the items.