Image caption Lisa Stopher said the scheme was started after a conversation between mothers at Cylch, a Welsh-speaking nursery

A group of mothers has set up a clothes swapping scheme in a bid to cut down on waste and help disadvantaged families.

Dillad Dwywaith, which translates as "twice-used clothes", has been set up so people in Aberporth, Ceredigion, can pick up free second-hand clothing.

Residents previously launched plastic-free Aberporth in December 2017.

Lisa Stopher, one of the organisers of Dillad Dwywaith, believes the scheme will become "bigger and better" because of the level of interest being shown.

Image caption Villagers can bring clothes to the village hall to swap for items other people have left

"We all have children's clothes that our children have grown out of and we have to buy them over and over again," she said.

"It started out from a sort of swap-shop idea, because that's what we really wanted to develop.

"I think it will become a bigger and better thing because we've had so many donations and people are really interested in what we're doing.

"There is a need within the community for this kind of scheme, but also we are a plastic-free village and we're all very acutely environmentally aware in Aberporth."

The scheme works by people bringing clothes they do not need to the village hall on Tuesdays. They can be exchanged for items they do need.

Image caption Sue Lewis said the clothes swap "helps with family budgets"

Sue Lewis, project officer for the village hall, said: "It's been really, really heart-warming the response from the local community. It's needed and it ties in with what Aberporth is about.

"Aberporth has got a thriving primary school, but there's always a need for school uniforms. It's a big expense.

"This scheme works for everybody. Like any community, there are pockets of deprivation. In this area, there aren't a lot of jobs, so this helps with family budgets."

Volunteers said the scheme may be expanded to other areas.