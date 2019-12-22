Image caption The car crashed into gates at the park on Sunday morning

A car crashed into the entry gates of a historic Victorian park, causing extensive damage.

The driver was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the crash at Roath Park, Cardiff, at about 07:30 GMT.

Fire crews were also called to the scene to make the vehicle safe after it was left lying on its side outside the park.

The park, which is Grade I listed, includes a 30-acre lake and gardens.