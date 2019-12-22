Arrest after car crashes at Cardiff's Roath Park
- 22 December 2019
A car crashed into the entry gates of a historic Victorian park, causing extensive damage.
The driver was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the crash at Roath Park, Cardiff, at about 07:30 GMT.
Fire crews were also called to the scene to make the vehicle safe after it was left lying on its side outside the park.
The park, which is Grade I listed, includes a 30-acre lake and gardens.