Image copyright AD White Image caption Dr Anthony White has worked with the elderly for 28 years

A doctor and philanthropist who has dedicated his career to helping elderly people has been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Anthony David White, a consultant at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, received the British Empire Medal for services to medicine in Wales.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart praised Dr White's "dedication" to elderly care.

Olympian Jade Jones and a Ruthin conservationist have also been recognised.

As lead clinician for elderly medicine at the north Wales hospital, Dr White, 69, developed the Frailty Project that helped the "reintegration" of elderly people into the community.

During his 28 years at the hospital, he has also helped trainee healthcare staff develop caring attitudes through his visiting professorship at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

And he has even learned some Polish to help in his role as lead clinician at Penley Hospital, which supports Polish World War Two veterans and their families.

"It was such a surprise that I could only show my wife the letter, rather than read it out, because I couldn't speak," he said.

"I still have the same passion for the work as I did when I began at the hospital in 1991. I work with a great team who deliver a great service.

"There have been many changes in looking after the elderly, mainly because people are generally living longer and facing new challenges."

Also working for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Mary Ferguson has been appointed MBE for services to midwifery.

Image copyright Fiona Gale Image caption Fiona Gale has led a number of major conservation projects in north east Wales

Fiona Gale has also been appointed MBE for her "tireless work" preserving and promoting the heritage of Denbighshire and the surrounding area.

A former county archaeologist for Denbighshire before retiring in 2018, Ms Gale has led a number of major conservation projects.

These include the £2m Heritage Lottery-funded Heather and Hillforts Landscape Partnership, which saw conservation and access works on the Clwydian range Iron Age hillforts.

Ms Gale, 65, was also heavily involved with conservation work at Castell Dinas Bran in Llangollen, and Clive Engine House at Meliden, Prestatyn.

"To be honest with you it all feels a bit surreal, lovely, but surreal," said Ms Gale.

"I'm one of those lucky, infuriating, people whose profession is also their passion.

"Even though I've retired I have no plans to slow down and hang up my trowel, as there's always so much more to discover about our local history."

Taekwondo world and double Olympic champion Jade Jones, of Flint, sees her MBE upgraded to an OBE having won her first world title in May.