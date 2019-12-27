Image caption Renate Collins arrived in Wales on the Kindertransport but lost 65 of her family members in the Holocaust

A Holocaust survivor and a police officer who was stabbed by a fleeing drug dealer are among those recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours.

Renate Collins, from Monmouthshire, who shares her experience of Nazi genocide, received a British Empire Medal for services to Holocaust education.

Former Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has been appointed CBE.

And PC Graham Budd was appointed MBE for services to community policing in Cardiff after he was stabbed in 2017.

Ms Collins, 86, who learned in February how her mother and grandmother were murdered during the Holocaust, only survived because she was put on the last train out of Prague before World War Two broke out.

She said she felt it was beneficial for children to hear from someone who had lived through the horrors of the Holocaust rather than "reading it out of a book".

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said Ms Collins' story "serves as a reminder to us all about the continuing dangers hatred poses to communities in our society".

Stabbed on duty

PC Budd, from Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, was attacked with a triple-blade knife by Abdirahaman Hashi as he tried to apprehend a drug dealer during a raid in Cardiff in September 2017.

Image caption PC Graham Budd has been injured badly three times while serving as a police officer

Image caption PC Budd has returned to work after a long period recovering from the attack

Despite a significant injury to the shoulder, he "placed his colleague's welfare above his own", restraining the suspect until support arrived.

Hashi was later jailed for 11 years, and PC Budd continues to serve as a police officer in the capital despite sustaining three separate injuries in the line of duty.

Taekwondo world and double Olympic champion Jade Jones and football centurion Loren Dykes are also among Wales' sporting recipients.

Jones, of Flintshire, sees her MBE upgraded to an OBE having won her first world title in May.

A politician who entered the Welsh assembly in 2007 said it was "very humbling" to have been appointed CBE.

Assembly member Andrew RT Davies, who was leader of the Welsh Conservatives between 2011 and 2018, is shadow minister for environment and rural affairs, and a county councillor for his home ward of Rhoose, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

He said: "This is a fantastic honour and it wouldn't have been possible without the support of my wife, children, the fantastic members of staff and Conservative party activists who I've had the pleasure of working with since entering the Welsh assembly in 2007."

Another politician, the former Lord Mayor of Cardiff Russell Goodway, once Britain's youngest council leader when he led South Glamorgan County Council in 1992 aged 37, becomes an OBE for services to local government.

Image caption Ali Abdi has been described as a "true positive role model" for young people in Grangetown

Described as "the driving force" behind the positive change seen in the ethnically diverse community of Grangetown, Ali Abdi has received a British Empire Medal for services to the black, Asian and minority ethnic community in Cardiff.

Mr Abdi, 34, is a former youth worker who led the fundraising for a key facility in the community and supports the area's young people and youth clubs.

He has been described as a "true, positive role model" for young people struggling to integrate or find opportunity since emigrating from Somalia or elsewhere.

Angela Jeanette Hughes, chief executive of Wales Air Ambulance, is appointed OBE for services to emergency air service in Wales.

Image copyright Kerry Wade Image caption Ms Wade has helped halve the number of children repeatedly going missing in Gwent

Meanwhile, a woman from Cwmbran who set up the Gwent Missing Children's Hub has been appointed MBE for services to the protection of vulnerable children.

Kerry Wade, 51, recognised the need for an effective safeguarding model and went about setting up the "undeniably successful" multi-agency team - the first of its kind in the UK.

Since its inception, the number of children who repeatedly go missing within Gwent has halved, reducing the number of children at risk of physical and sexual abuse and exploitation.

"I'm delighted that we've been able to prove that intervening at age six or seven has such a dramatic effect on life outcomes," said Ms Wade.

"Often by 13 or 14 behaviours are so ingrained that they prove much harder to change."

Cardiff University has also seen two of its professors become OBEs.

Prof Ian Weeks, Dean of Clinical Innovation at the School of Medicine, is appointed for services to knowledge transfer and medical innovation.

Prof Phillip John Jones, who is also chairman of Warm Wales, a community-interest company formed to install energy efficiency measures to housing in Wales, is appointed for services to architecture and decarbonisation.