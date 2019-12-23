Hail and thunderstorms warning issued for Christmas Eve
- 23 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Heavy rain and thunderstorms could bring disruption across parts of Wales on Christmas Eve.
Forecasters have warned buildings could be damaged by lightning strikes and there may be some power loss.
Gusts of up to 60mph, hail and standing water could cause problems on the roads as well as public transport.
A warning has been issued across south Wales along with parts of Ceredigion and Powys by the Met Office between 05:00 and 13:00 GMT.