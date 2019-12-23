Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Taylor Harvey was last seen outside Oxygen nightclub at about 04:00 on Sunday

An appeal has been made to find a man who went missing on a night out while celebrating his birthday.

Taylor Harvey, who turned 19 on Sunday, from Pyle, Bridgend, was last seen at about 04:00 GMT that morning outside Oxygen on Northampton Lane, Swansea.

He had earlier been with friends at Sin City on Kingsway.

South Wales Police said he was wearing a blue Lacoste t-shirt, blue jeans, black trainers and a hoody which is believed to be blue or black.