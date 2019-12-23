Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The couple moved to south Wales seven months ago

A retired lorry driver nearly missed out on his £1m lottery jackpot win because he told officials the wrong shop he bought the ticket in.

Stephen Schiltz, 54, from Pontardawe, Neath Port Talbot, rang lottery operator Camelot when his Euromillions numbers came up.

But bosses feared it was a scam until he remembered that he had bought the ticket in his local Tesco.

"It all feels like a dream and I just don't want to wake up." he said.

"We are sticking with our original Christmas plans because it's a bit late to change them now.

"We are both low maintenance. I'll probably still get socks but this year they might not be Primark.

"After Christmas is when it might change our plans a bit. We are going to visit relatives in Australia."

Recently retired Mr Schiltz and wife Lesley, 55, had moved to Wales from London earlier this year to be near her brother and after racking up debts with six children and living costs.

"I rang Lesley and she thought I was pranking her because I have been known to do that in the past," he said.

She added: "It's just been amazing and we are looking forward to travelling in the new year."