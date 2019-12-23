Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The family of Shirley Hope, 84, said they are "completely devastated"

An 84-year-old woman who died in a crash has been described as a "loving mother and grandmother".

Shirley Hope was driving a grey Peugeot which was in collision with a red BMW on Rhigos Road, Hirwaun, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, on Friday afternoon.

Two men, aged 25 and 21, both from Hirwaun, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released pending inquiries, South Wales Police said.

Officers are appealing for information.

They would like to speak to anybody who may have noticed the manner in which two cars - a red BMW and white BMW - were being driven in the moments before the collision, which happened at about 15:00 GMT.

The family of Ms Hope, who is from Aberdare, said they were "completely devastated by her loss and she will be sorely missed".

"We were very close and loved spending time together," they added.