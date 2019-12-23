Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The seals were released back into waters at Port Eynon, Gower

Two rescued grey seal pups have been released back into the wild after being discovered malnourished.

They made their way into waters at Port Eynon, Gower, last week.

The first pup was found at Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire, on 14 October and the second was picked up at St Brides near Haverfordwest on 5 November.

They were taken in by Welsh Marine Life Rescue, transferred to the RSPCA and named Lyra and Lord Faa, characters in Philip Pullmans' His Dark Materials.

The pups were initially given a rehydration solution before being fed a fish soup within 24 hours, receiving five servings per day thereafter.

RSPCA animal collection officer Ellie West said releasing wildlife back where they belong "is always the best part of the job".

"For us this is the perfect early Christmas present to see them happily swim off into the sea," she added.

"It's not unusual to see a seal pup by itself, as their mothers will leave the pups alone very early on in life.

"If you find a seal pup that looks fit and healthy and shows no signs of distress, monitor it first from a safe distance for 24 hours."