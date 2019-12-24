Image copyright Google Image caption The 40mph road was closed in both directions but it has now partially reopened

Two people have been taken to hospital following a car crash on the A468 Nantgarw Hill.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene at about 10:20 GMT but there are no details of the extent of their injuries.

They have been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The 40mph road was closed by South Wales Police in both directions after the accident, but it has now partially reopened.