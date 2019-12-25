Image copyright Jamie Aston Image caption PC Jamie Aston enlisted the help of son Gruff to propose to partner Ffion on Christmas morning

A police officer, who revealed he had proposed to his partner on Christmas morning before starting his shift, said she was more shocked at being woken up so early.

PC Jamie Aston told BBC Breakfast his partner Ffion came downstairs to see him on one knee and their six-week-old son, Gruff, surrounded by rose petals.

Gruff was wearing a baby grow with the words 'mummy, will you marry daddy?'

"She said yes, of course she did," PC Aston told the BBC's Naga Munchetty.

"Our little boy came five weeks early. Thankfully, everything was OK," said the North Wales Police officer.

"I knew it would be special to include him in it and I knew my partner would appreciate that, so that was something I always wanted to do.

Image caption PC Jamie Aston spoke to BBC Breakfast while working in Bangor

"I put banners up in the house saying 'will you marry me?'

"And I put some rose petals on the floor with my little boy in the middle and I was on one knee when my partner came downstairs," he said.

"She was shocked more than anything because I woke her up.

"We had a quick cup of tea together and then I was off to work."

PC Aston, who is based in Bangor, Gwynedd, began his 12 hour shift at 07:00 GMT.

He said the couple, both aged 28 and from Llanrug, would celebrate later.