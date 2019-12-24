Image copyright Brecon Carreg Image caption David Stockley has returned the company to Welsh ownership after 36 years

Mineral water company Brecon Carreg is back under Welsh ownership following a management buy-out.

Former commercial manager David Stockley has bought the business from Belgian company Spadel.

The company said it was the start of "an exciting new era" and confirmed all 32 jobs at the company's headquarters in Trapp, near Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire, have been secured.

"I'm pleased the brand is now a 100% Welsh brand," said Mr Stockley.

Brecon Carreg, owned by Spadel since 1983, said it has been the number one selling mineral water in Wales for the last four years.

Its product is sourced in the Brecon Beacons National Park and customers include major UK supermarket chains.

Mr Stockley added: "I'm confident the return of the business to independent Welsh ownership will bring real benefits to the business itself and to the local region.

"We will be much more agile and flexible in responding to current market trends."