Image copyright Family photo Image caption Darran Peter Fellowes will be "sorely missed" by family, friends and colleagues

A father-of-two killed on Christmas Day was a "loving family man".

Darran Peter Fellowes, 48, of Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, died after he was hit by a car as he walked along the A465 near Neath.

A black Toyota Aygo crashed with a red VW Beetle and Mr Fellowes on the northbound carriageway, near the Aberdulais junction at about 17:00 GMT.

Paying tribute, his family said: "He lived life to the full and will be sorely missed."

Mr Fellowes, a maintenance manager with Premier Forecourts and Construction Ltd, had been married to Donna for 19 years and had always lived in Briton Ferry and Skewen area.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Fellowes died at the scene close to the Aberdulais junction of the A465

His family said he enjoyed DIY, carpentry and helping his two sons, Thomas and Jack, with their cars.

"Darran was a loving family man and part of a close family," the statement said.

"He would so love to be with his two sons whether watching them playing rugby or helping to fix one of their vehicles."

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage leading up to the incident.