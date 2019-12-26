Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A total £2.4m has been added to tackle violence against women, sexual violence and domestic abuse

An extra £2.4m has been committed to tackle violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence, the Welsh Government has announced.

It said the new money will add to £5m already assigned to target the problem.

The announcement was made as part of the draft budget.

Deputy minister and chief whip Jane Hutt said: "We are determined to tackle the scourge of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The cash will be split into three parts:

£1.2m for voluntary and community groups to acquire housing for families;

£969,000 for organisations to buy, or upgrade, buildings and equipment to support anti-violence services

£250,000 for five new projects across Wales.

"Whilst there is a fundamental need to focus on prevention, it is equally vital that victims and survivors are wholly supported at the same time," Ms Hutt said.

"This draft budget announcement ensures we are better placed as a government to take action to do just that."

One of the new projects launching in April will see Rhondda Cynon Taff Women's Aid provide new accommodation supported by Welsh Government cash.

Chief executive Charlie Arthur said the organisation had bought a house for the use of families who no longer needed the "intensive" support of a refuge but were not yet ready to move into their own homes.

"We often see families with considerable safeguarding concerns or individuals with poor mental health that need an interim stepping stone to support to successfully move on to independent living through a phased approach," she said.

The Welsh Government said figures showed women were more likely to be affected by domestic abuse and were more likely to flee with children.