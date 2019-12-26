Wales

Murder arrest in Gwynedd after woman, 74, dies on Christmas Day

  • 26 December 2019
Police officer on a street in Wales
Image caption A major incident room has been set up at Caernarfon police station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 74-year-old woman died at a house in Gwynedd on Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called to Francis Avenue, Fairbourne, just after 20:00 GMT following reports she had suffered serious injuries.

Despite attempts by relatives, police and paramedics to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police said a 75-year-old man had been arrested and was being held for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said: "This is a truly tragic and very rare type of occurrence in north west Wales and I wish to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

He added that a major incident room had been set up at Caernarfon police station and that the coroner had been informed.

Family liaison officers are supporting relatives of the victim.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites