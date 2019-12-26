Murder arrest in Gwynedd after woman, 74, dies on Christmas Day
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 74-year-old woman died at a house in Gwynedd on Christmas Day.
Emergency services were called to Francis Avenue, Fairbourne, just after 20:00 GMT following reports she had suffered serious injuries.
Despite attempts by relatives, police and paramedics to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Wales Police said a 75-year-old man had been arrested and was being held for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said: "This is a truly tragic and very rare type of occurrence in north west Wales and I wish to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."
He added that a major incident room had been set up at Caernarfon police station and that the coroner had been informed.
Family liaison officers are supporting relatives of the victim.