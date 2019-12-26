Wales

Pedestrian dies on A467 in Brynmawr

  • 26 December 2019
A467 at Brynmawr Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was hit by a car on the A467 at Brynmawr

A pedestrian has been knocked down and killed in the Gwent Valleys.

The local woman, 32, was struck by a car on the A467 in Brynmawr at 09:10 GMT, police said.

The road was closed for about five hours while investigation work was carried out.

Gwent Police has appealed to anyone who saw the accident or the moments leading up to it to get in touch, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

