Runner seriously injured in Christmas Day crash in Pembroke
- 27 December 2019
A jogger was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Christmas Day
The 51-year-old man sustained serious head injuries when he was struck by a Skoda Fabia on Mill Pond Bridge, Pembroke, at about 12:00 GMT.
He was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he remains in a critical condition, Dyfed Powys Police said.
The force is appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.