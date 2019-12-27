Image caption A major incident room has been set up at Caernarfon police station

Detectives have been granted an extra 36 hours to question a man held on suspicion of murdering a woman on Christmas Day.

Emergency services attended Francis Avenue, Fairbourne, Gwynedd, following reports a 74-year-old woman had suffered serious injuries.

Despite attempts by relatives, police and paramedics to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 75-year-old man remains in police custody.



Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney, of North Wales Police, described the woman's death as "truly tragic" and added it was a "very rare type of occurrence in north west Wales".

A major incident room has been set up 50 miles away at Caernarfon police station.

Police family liaison officers are supporting the dead woman's family, the force added.