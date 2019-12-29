Wales

Woman dies following A5 Conwy car crash

  • 29 December 2019
The crash was on the A5 at Pentrefoelas Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash was on the A5 at Pentrefoelas

A woman has died following a car crash in north Wales on Saturday evening.

One vehicle, a silver Toyota Rav 4, was involved in the collision on the A5 at Pentrefoelas, Conwy, at 21:20 GMT.

No-one else was involved.

North Wales Police's Sgt Anja Macleod appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites