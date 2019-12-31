Llanelli deaths: Bodies of man and woman found in house
- 31 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police investigation has been launched after two bodies were found in a house.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to Lakefield Place in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, at about 20:30 GMT on Sunday.
A 58-year-old man's death is being treated as murder but a 46-year-old woman's was not suspicious, a spokesman said.
The force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.