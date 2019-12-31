Wales

Llanelli deaths: Bodies of man and woman found in house

  • 31 December 2019
A police investigation has been launched after two bodies were found in a house.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to Lakefield Place in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, at about 20:30 GMT on Sunday.

A 58-year-old man's death is being treated as murder but a 46-year-old woman's was not suspicious, a spokesman said.

The force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

